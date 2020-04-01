The 30 Best Rock Albums of 2000

It’s safe to say that 2000 was a huge year for rock music. As the ‘90s came to a close, alt rock stations began to embrace the arrival of nu metal. Labels rushed to ink acts that could be the next big thing in heavy rock. A number of those bands saw their breakthrough in 2000.

“The Class of 2000” gave us breakouts from a number of acts who would dominate the first two decades of the 21st Century. Linkin Park, Disturbed and 3 Doors Down are among the groups releasing their first music that year, while other acts such as Papa Roach, Queens of the Stone Age and At the Drive In took major steps forward.

2000 wasn’t all nu metal though, as pop punk was also pushing for a seat at the table. Vets such as Green Day and The Offspring had new albums, while New Found Glory and Good Charlotte began what would be the next wave of bands.

If you were a rock fan in 2000, you’d have a wealth of quality records to choose from, which is why we extended this list to 30 great offerings. So have a look at the 30 Best Rock Records of 2000 below.