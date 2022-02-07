Poll: What’s the Best Smashing Pumpkins Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Smashing Pumpkins song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

This week our featured artist is one of the biggest alternative rock groups to come out of the '90s — and not from Seattle. Smashing Pumpkins were formed in 1988 by frontman Billy Corgan, bassist D'arcy Wretzky, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, though the lineup would change several times throughout the band's existence.

Smashing Pumpkins were one of several groups to rise during the reign of Seattle grunge. Though they were actually from Chicago and didn't necessarily share many visual or sonic components with their grunge contemporaries, they certainly benefited from the media and radio's sudden emphasis on alternative rock. Their 1993 release Siamese Dream was their first commercially successful album, and its follow-up, 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Corgan and co. are still making albums and touring over three decades later. Their most recent record, 2020's Cyr, is a 20-track double album that runs over 70 minutes long. Though their tour plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to the day we get to see Smashing Pumpkins take the stage again.

