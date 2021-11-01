Poll: What’s the Best Three Days Grace Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Three Days Grace song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week, our featured artist is Three Days Grace. The group was originally formed by original vocalist Adam Gontier, Brad Walst and Neil Sanderson and went under the name Groundswell, but later changed their name to Three Days Grace in 2003 and eventually added guitarist Barry Stock.

Their self-titled debut album spawned several hits, but "I Hate Everything About You" became the band's biggest anthem. They released three more albums with Gontier — 2006's One-X, 2009's Life Starts Now and 2012's Transit of Venus — before his departure in 2013. My Darkest Days singer Matt Walst joined Three Days Grace in place of Gontier, and they released Human in 2015 and Outsider three years later.

Head to the poll below to pick which Three Days Grace song is your favorite and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

