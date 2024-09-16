VOTE: Better 21st Century Frontwoman – Lzzy Hale vs. Taylor Momsen?

Who has been the best 21st Century Frontwoman in the rock world - Halestorm's Lzzy Hale or The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen? After having you vote on the Best Frontman last week, this is the debate in Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights this week and then we'll have the winners face off.

Halestorm burst onto the scene in 2009 with their self-titled debut album and haven't let up as one of the hardest touring rock bands going. They've released five studio albums, won a Grammy for the single "Love Bites (So Do I)" and have delivered such standout singles as "I Get Off," "I Miss the Misery," "Freak Like Me," "Apocalyptic," "Amen," "Uncomfortable," "Back From the Dead," "The Steeple" and "can u see me in the dark." Lzzy Hale has also turned up in collaborative recordings with Chris Daughtry, Avatar, Mark Morton, In This Moment, Evanescence, The Hu, Apocalyptica, Lindsey Stirling, Nita Strauss, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, GWAR and more.

The Pretty Reckless arrived in 2010 with their debut disc Light Me Up. They've issued four studio albums and became the first female-fronted rock band to have seven No. 1 singles (just ahead of Halestorm). The Taylor Momsen-led group have hit with "Heaven Knows," "Messed Up World," "Follow Me Down," "Take Me Down," "Death By Rock and Roll," "And So It Went" and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" as well as "Going to Hell," "Oh My God" and "Back to the River."

