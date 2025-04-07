VOTE: Better ’90s Album – Pantera’s ‘Vulgar Display of Power’ vs. Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’

What was the best album of the '90s - Pantera's Vulgar Display of Power or Nirvana's Nevermind? Both records ranked high in Loudwire's Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 1990s list and each remain influential and iconic albums for their time. But in this week's Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights, we're asking you to choose.

Pantera really started to find their footing as the '90s began and Vulgar Display of Power is considered their masterpiece. They set the bar for groove metal with the 1992 album that gave us such standouts as "Mouth for War," "This Love" and their anthem, "Walk." Really, this is a no skip record with "Hollow," "Fucking Hostile" and "A New Level" also being fan favorites. The album has been certified double platinum in the U.S.

Like Pantera, Nirvana saw their breakout take some time as well. But when the band's sophomore set Nevermind arrived in 1991, it took the music world by storm. Radio embraced the new wave of grunge as the chart-topping "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was followed by "Come As You Are," "Lithium" and "In Bloom." Deeper cuts such as "Something in the Way," "Polly," "Breed" and "Drain You" also found an audience. The album has been diamond certified in the U.S.

