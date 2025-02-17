VOTE: Better Classic Rock Frontman – Robert Plant vs. Geddy Lee

Who is the better classic rock frontman - Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant or Rush's Geddy Lee? That's the debate at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

On one hand, you've got the lion-maned howler Robert Plant of the classic rock legends Led Zeppelin. Plant's vocals were a mixture of power and soul and he and his highly technical proficient band delivered a slew of hits to dominate the '70s.

And speaking of technically proficient, Rush were a trio most often mentioned in association with that descriptor, with Rush frontman Geddy Lee, who also served as the band's bassist, right at the center of it. Lee commanded the stage with his voice serving as the centerpiece for Rush's intricate compositions that fulfilled the imagination of Rush fans, making them one of the top acts of the 'ate '70s and '80s.

