VOTE: Better Foo Fighters Album – ‘Foo Fighters’ vs. ‘But Here We Are’

For this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we're pitting Foo Fighters first album (Foo Fighters) against their most recent record (But Here We Are). It's essentially that "Where It Started / How It's Going" meme but as a poll. So were Foo Fighters better at the start of their career or with their most recent effort?

As many remember, Foo Fighters debut album was essentially a Dave Grohl solo set consisting of demos recorded after the death of Kurt Cobain brought Nirvana to its conclusion. Grohl came firing out of the gate with the one-two punch of "This Is a Call" and "I'll Stick Around" as hit singles before showing some pop sensibilities with the melodic "Big Me." The album also features such standouts as "For All the Cows," "Alone + Easy Target" and "Wattershed."

Foo Fighters' most recent album, But Here We Are, was one of their more positively reviewed albums of the 21st Century. It was their first after the deaths of Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl's mother Virginia and their passings loomed heavily over the content. The album yielded five singles in "Rescued," "Under You," "Show Me How," "The Teacher" and "The Glass." Grohl still remained on drums, guitar and vocals, but this was a determined Foo Fighters group clicking on full cylinders.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked group will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

