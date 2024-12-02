VOTE: Better Grunge Era Band – Soundgarden vs. Stone Temple Pilots

Who was the better grunge era band - Soundgarden or Stone Temple Pilots?

That's the battle this week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show. There's no doubt that both of these bands created some of the best music of the '90s, but which band do you feel reigns superior?

On one side, you've got Soundgarden. The Seattle natives actually preceded the grunge era delivering a aggressive dose of heavy. But once the '90s caught up to them, they began dropping radio ready jams. "Outshined," "Rusty Cage," "Spoonman," "The Day I Tried to Live," "Black Hole Sun," "My Wave," "Fell On Black Days," "Pretty Noose," "Burden in My Hands" and "Blow Up the Outside World" were part of an impressive streak that made them one of the top bands going before their 1997 split.

On the other side, you've got Stone Temple Pilots, who came along a little later but managed to dominate the decade with a slew of radio singles. In the '90s alone, they scored Top 10 hits with "Plush," "Creep," "Big Empty," "Vasoline," "Interstate Love Song," "Dancing Days," "Big Bang Baby," "Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart," "Lady Picture Show" and "Down."

