Check out our latest video to hear a verbal history of '90s grunge.

In 2021, we celebrated 30 years of some of the biggest rock albums including Pearl Jam's Ten, Nirvana's Nevermind, Soundgarden's Badmotorfinger, Temple of the Dog and some others with a video series titled "30 Years of Grunge."

While putting the project together, we spoke to Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, Buzz Osborne of Melvins, Soundgarden and Alice In Chains manager Susan Silver, Matt Pinfield, Sub Pop Records co-founder Jonathan Poneman and some other figures and rock musicians to explore the history of the Seattle rock scene and its long-lasting impact on music.

You'll learn about Mother Love Bone and Andrew Wood from one of his own bandmates, how Chris Cornell performed during the early years of Soundgarden, how much of a goofball Layne Staley and the rest of Alice In Chains were, how Cameron ended up joining Pearl Jam and a whole lot more.

READ MORE: Where Did the Word 'Grunge' Come From?

Plus, you'll get to hear about how rockers such as Brent Smith of Shinedown, Myles Kennedy, Taylor Momsen and some others were inspired by that generation of music.

It's been a couple of years since we put the series out, so we compiled all of the episodes into one video to create the ultimate '90s grunge documentary. You can check it out below.

And for those who want to debate the validity of the term "grunge" — see what the musicians themselves had to say about the label. You might be surprised by their thoughts on it.

Grunge: A Verbal History of the Music + Subculture