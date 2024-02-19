In honor of Kurt Cobain's birthday, Loudwire Nights wants to know which was the better Nirvana album - Nevermind or In Utero?

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was born Feb. 20, 1967, and to mark the late musician's birthday, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong is pitting two of the musician's biggest albums - Nevermind and In Utero - against each other in Chuck's Fight Club.

Simply put, Nirvana exploded onto the music scene with their sophomore set, Nevermind. The album brought us such grunge era favorites as "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come as You Are," "Lithium" and "In Bloom."

But the group fared quite well with the near impossible task of following the smash album with their excellent 1993 album, In Utero. "Heart-Shaped Box," "All Apologies," "Rape Me," "Dumb" and "Pennyroyal Tea" added to the magnificent legacy the band was creating.

