Which Ozzy Osbourne era is better - his Black Sabbath stint or his solo work?

That's the battle this week on Chuck's Fight Club that will play out on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

This feels like an impossible question to answer as both eras were great. Black Sabbath are already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while Osbourne himself could go in this year after being nominated for the first time as a solo artist.

As with all the Chuck's Fight Club matchups, Chuck will feature the full matchup during the Monday night broadcast at 8PM, with our host breaking down the argument for each of the eras individually on the Tuesday and Wednesday shows at 8PM and the eventual winner being spotlighted after the votes are tallied at 8PM on the Friday edition of Loudwire Nights.

READ MORE: 25 Most Memorable Super Bowl Commercials

Just be sure to get your votes in before the 7PM start of Friday's Loudwire Nights broadcast to ensure your voice in heard. Then check in Friday night to see which Ozzy era you voted the best. .

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.