VOTE: Better Slipknot Album – ‘Slipknot’ vs. ‘Iowa’

Which is the better Slipknot album - their 1999 self-titled debut or their impressive Iowa follow-up? That's the debate at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show and we're putting it in your hands to determine a victor.

On one hand, you've got the 1999 self-titled set, which took the world by storm. The band has recently been celebrating its 25th anniversary on tour. "Wait and Bleed" and "Spit It Out" were the singles, but songs such as "(sic)," "Eyeless" and "Surfacing" have all carved out their places in Slipknot fandom as well. The album would peak at No. 51, but set the stage for bigger charting success to come.

After the dust settled on their debut, the nine avoided the sophomore slump with a stellar follow-up. Iowa arrived in 2001, bolstered by the singles "Left Behind" and "My Plague." But like its predecessor, some of the album cuts like "People = Shit," "The Heretic Anthem" and "Disasterpiece" would all carve out their special place amongst the band's fans. The album peaked at No. 3.

