This week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show we turn our attention to Three Days Grace. It's a classic where you started and where are you now matchup as we pit the band's self-titled debut album against their 2025 smash, Alienation.

On one side, we have the record that Loudwire named as their 2025 Rock Album of the Year in Alienation. It saw the return of Adam Gontier to the lineup and navigated the balance with Matt Walst, who had replaced Gontier, with ease. Songs such as "Mayday," "Apologies," "Kill Me Fast," "Don't Want to Go Home Tonight" and their most recent hit, "Dominate," kept the band rocking the airwaves for over a year.

Then on the other side we take you back to 2003 with Three Days Grace's debut album. Remember when they were just making a first impression with "I Hate Everything About You," then followed it up with smashes such as "Just Like You," "Home" and "Wake Up"? The band's debut put them on the path to stardom en route to triple-platinum sales status.

READ MORE: That Time Three Days Grace Were Featured in a Disney Movie

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below, revisit our 13 best rock albums of 2025.