Between the Buried and Me Drop ‘Fix The Error’ Feat. Three Guest Drum Solos, Announce ‘Colors’ Sequel Album
Between the Buried and Me have just announced all the details to Colors II, the sequel to their 2007 hit record, which will be released on Aug. 20 on Sumerian Records. The first single, "Fix the Error," has also been released and features guest drum solos from Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Transatlantic, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) and Ken Schalk (Candiria).
True to the spirit of the first Colors album, "Fix the Error," which can be heard below, is a tour de force of ambitious musicality as Between the Buried and Me expertly race through a heap of styles, ranging from thrash to quirky prog rock to folk jigs and even power metal.
"Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here," began vocalist Tommy Rogers.
"That’s part of the reason we named it Colors II," he continued. "We were in a similar spot when we did the first Colors. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene?’ We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time."
"Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement," added guitarist Paul Waggoner. "We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level."
The artwork and track listing for Colors II can be found beneath the "Fix the Error" lyrics and video player and pre-orders for what will be Between the Buried and Me's 10th studio album, can be placed here.
Starting in August, the band will also embark on a rescheduled 'An Evening With' tour where they will play two sets each night, one with songs spanning their entire career and the other being a full performance of 2009's The Great Misdirect. See those dates at the bottom of the page.
- NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.
Between the Buried and Me, "Fix the Error" Lyrics
Break free from the maze
Watch the distant fires
There’s trust in what we’ve done
Our shallow grave of freedom
A new life that’s just begun
I’m the fortune teller,
who doesn’t know his past
Giving hope and new memories,
to the future’s rising sun
We’re here to bring it down
Collapse society
We were born for this
It’s time to celebrate
Celebrate
Break free from the maze
Doom-scroll past this frame of mind
The last of its kind
We now have come alive
The horror has ceased to be
The guest is now free
We are free
The mountain is rising
Fire blasts into the sea
A storm is coming
Red light
Dark room
If you see the rainbow, there is no tomorrow
It’s wrapped in plastic
If you see the rainbow, there is no tomorrow
Put your face inside it
We’re here to bring it down
Collapse society
We were born for this
It’s time to celebrate
Between the Buried and Me, "Fix the Error"
Between the Buried and Me, Colors II Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Monochrome"
02. "The Double Helix of Extinction"
03. "Revolution In Limbo"
04. "Fix The Error"
05. "Never Seen/Future Shock"
06. "Stare Into The Abyss"
07. "Prehistory"
08. "Bad Habits"
09. "The Future Is Behind Us"
10. "Turbulent"
11. "Sfumato"
12. "Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)"
Between the Buried and Me 2021 'An Evening With' Tour Dates
Aug. 03 — Atlanta, Ga @ Masquerade
Aug. 04 — Richmond, Va @ Canal Club
Aug. 05 — Philadelphia, Pa @ Tla
Aug. 06 — Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
Aug. 08 — New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy
Aug. 09 — New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy
Aug. 10 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
Aug. 11 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater
Aug. 13 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance
Aug. 14 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
Aug. 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls
Aug. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
Aug. 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House
Aug. 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues
Aug. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Lyric Theater
Aug. 22 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada
Aug. 23 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Aug. 25 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Aug. 26 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Aug. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Aug. 31 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
Sept. 01 — Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Grove Amp.
Sept. 02 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram
Sept. 03 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club
Sept. 04 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent
Sept. 06 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Sept. 07 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Sept. 08 — Houston, Texas @ Rise
Sept. 10 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl
Sept. 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Sept. 12 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Culture Room
Sept. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Sept. 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground