Between the Buried and Me have just announced all the details to Colors II, the sequel to their 2007 hit record, which will be released on Aug. 20 on Sumerian Records. The first single, "Fix the Error," has also been released and features guest drum solos from Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Transatlantic, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) and Ken Schalk (Candiria).

True to the spirit of the first Colors album, "Fix the Error," which can be heard below, is a tour de force of ambitious musicality as Between the Buried and Me expertly race through a heap of styles, ranging from thrash to quirky prog rock to folk jigs and even power metal.

"Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here," began vocalist Tommy Rogers.

"That’s part of the reason we named it Colors II," he continued. "We were in a similar spot when we did the first Colors. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene?’ We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time."

"Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement," added guitarist Paul Waggoner. "We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level."

The artwork and track listing for Colors II can be found beneath the "Fix the Error" lyrics and video player and pre-orders for what will be Between the Buried and Me's 10th studio album, can be placed here.

Starting in August, the band will also embark on a rescheduled 'An Evening With' tour where they will play two sets each night, one with songs spanning their entire career and the other being a full performance of 2009's The Great Misdirect. See those dates at the bottom of the page.

Between the Buried and Me, "Fix the Error" Lyrics

Break free from the maze Watch the distant fires

There’s trust in what we’ve done

Our shallow grave of freedom

A new life that’s just begun I’m the fortune teller,

who doesn’t know his past

Giving hope and new memories,

to the future’s rising sun We’re here to bring it down

Collapse society

We were born for this

It’s time to celebrate

Celebrate Break free from the maze Doom-scroll past this frame of mind

The last of its kind

We now have come alive

The horror has ceased to be

The guest is now free

We are free

The mountain is rising

Fire blasts into the sea

A storm is coming

Red light

Dark room If you see the rainbow, there is no tomorrow

It’s wrapped in plastic

If you see the rainbow, there is no tomorrow

Put your face inside it We’re here to bring it down

Collapse society

We were born for this

It’s time to celebrate

Between the Buried and Me, "Fix the Error"

Between the Buried and Me, Colors II Album Art + Track Listing

Sumerian Records

01. "Monochrome"

02. "The Double Helix of Extinction"

03. "Revolution In Limbo"

04. "Fix The Error"

05. "Never Seen/Future Shock"

06. "Stare Into The Abyss"

07. "Prehistory"

08. "Bad Habits"

09. "The Future Is Behind Us"

10. "Turbulent"

11. "Sfumato"

12. "Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)"

Between the Buried and Me 2021 'An Evening With' Tour Dates

Sumerian Records

Aug. 03 — Atlanta, Ga @ Masquerade

Aug. 04 — Richmond, Va @ Canal Club

Aug. 05 — Philadelphia, Pa @ Tla

Aug. 06 — Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Aug. 08 — New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy

Aug. 09 — New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy

Aug. 10 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Aug. 11 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater

Aug. 13 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

Aug. 14 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

Aug. 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls

Aug. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

Aug. 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House

Aug. 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues

Aug. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Lyric Theater

Aug. 22 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada

Aug. 23 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Aug. 25 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Aug. 26 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Aug. 31 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

Sept. 01 — Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Grove Amp.

Sept. 02 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram

Sept. 03 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club

Sept. 04 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent

Sept. 06 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Sept. 07 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Sept. 08 — Houston, Texas @ Rise

Sept. 10 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl

Sept. 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Sept. 12 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Culture Room

Sept. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Sept. 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground