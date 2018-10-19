Bexley, "Run Rabbit Run"

Bexley is a 21-year-old Los Angeles by-way-of-Seattle guitarist and singer who has been gigging since the age of 13. She's now ready to take the next step in her career with her debut single, "Run Rabbit Run," which is exclusively premiering right here with a new video at Loudwire.

"'Run Rabbit Run' is a song to empower women," Bexley tells us. "[Producer] Aaron Edwards and I wrote this song together to express how women don’t need to be afraid of what might try to hold them back in life. I’m really proud of being a woman in the rock industry because there are fewer of us, and we have to be strong."

She continues, "The line 'You wouldn’t know what to do if you caught me' leading into the chorus is an overly confident statement that is basically saying, you’re in way over your head. I also love the line 'If you don’t learn to hunt, you’re the hunted' because in this song women are the wolves, a top predator. This world can be harsh and you have to learn to be confident or you very well might get trampled over... I’ve learned the hard way."

She says of the clip, "This video was a spur of the moment idea while visiting some friends in Canada, about four hours north of Toronto in a town called Sudbury. Jordan Mulloy shot the video and it took us about two hours for the actual filming. The sun was starting to set so we decided to shoot the video in full darkness. The lights in the background are actually truck headlights and a couple [of] work lights. We finished the whole thing by midnight." She adds, "The theme of the video with the red flickering in and out symbolizes something hiding in the darkness, but realizing that you are the thing to be afraid of. It’s a classic 'band rocking out' video, but with an edge of danger and a bit of spookiness to it. We hope you like and share it!”

Though still quite young, Bexley is well versed on her hometown's history, working her way up through the club ranks in Seattle. "I loved growing up in the Seattle area because all the musicians shared a common love for where we were from and what music came out of that town. Since I started playing music one of my only goals was to have a crowd of people singing my songs back to me. If I can make that happen, I’ll be happy. I’d also like to make people feel something through my music – it's one of the few things in life that can stir true feelings in someone and I love that aspect of it".

If you like what you hear, "Run Rabbit Run" will be featured on Bexley's upcoming EP, Lost in the Moment, which is set to drop Jan. 18. She's also in the midst of plotting a tour that will happen closer to the EP's release date. You can pick up the song here or stream it via Spotify, and stay up to date with Bexley via her website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

