Billy Corgan and Longtime Girlfriend Chloe Mendel Just Got Engaged

Congrats are in order for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his longtime partner Chloe Mendel as the couple are now engaged.

Mendel revealed the news of Corgan popping the question rather matter-of-factly in a posting about her 30th birthday party.

‘Tis true, I turned 30 yesterday. Thank you all for the kind messages. I spent the day unplugged with my whole family (5 brothers, sister, parents, cousins, niece, nephew, kids and close friends..) which was so special," stated Mendel. "If you know me, family is and has always been the most important thing to me. And getting all 7 siblings in one house hasn’t happened in over a decade. Was a day full of emotions. We lost a pet, ate great food, Augustus lost a tooth, and we enjoyed great company. The day finished with a wedding proposal. Of course I said yes."

She added video of her and Corgan with their two kids as she prepared to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

The couple met while Mendel was managing Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois. Their first child, son Augustus, was born in 2015, while a daughter, Philomena, followed in 2018.

Earlier this summer, Corgan and Mendel hosted a benefit concert and livestream after a mass shooting took place in their Highland Park neighborhood at the Fourth of July parade.