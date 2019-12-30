Black Breath bassist Elijah Nelson has died. No cause of death has been disclosed as of yet.

Reports confirm that the bassist for the Seattle death metal band died over the weekend. Their last release, Slaves Beyond Death, came out in 2015, and their last performance was at the California Deathfest festival in October of 2016, according to Setlist.fm.

Several other groups have taken to social media to share their sentiments. "We are obviously saddened by the news of Elijah Nelson’s passing," wrote Swedish grindcore group Nasum. "Black Breath were very important to Nasum during the final leg of the farewell tour. Elijah was the Cliff Burton of death metal and he will be missed."

Ringworm also commented on Nelson's passing. "See you on the other side Elijah Nelson. Sad news. Ringworm sends nothing but light and love to you and yours brother. Enlightened travels in the beyond, young wizard.