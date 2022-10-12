The Black Dahlia Murder’s Holiday Special ‘Yule Em All’ Coming to DVD + Streaming

You might not normally think of The Black Dahlia Murder and Christmas going hand in hand, but back in 2020 that did happen. Now, as the holiday season nears, the band's Yule Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza will be available on DVD and via digital and streaming services this year.

The special will also give fans another chance to salute the incredible talent and personality that was frontman Trevor Strnad. This DVD was initially supposed to arrive back in July, but was pushed after the singer's death earlier this year.

With the pandemic shutting down most celebrations back in 2020, The Black Dahlia Murder sought to raise spirits with their Yule Em All special hosted by Neil Hamburger. The death metal outfit even got all festive, decked out in their finest Christmas sweaters with Strnad at one point donning a pink bunny rabbit onesie.

Over the course of the performance, the band played 16 tracks from throughout their catalog, provided a few original comedy skits and invited Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher to join in the festivities. The DVD version of this special will also come complete with a special commentary track by the band members and producers of the special.

Look for The Black Dahlia Murder's Yule Em All coming to DVD and streaming on Nov. 11. Check out the trailer for the special below and pick up your copy here.

The Black Dahlia Murder, "Yule Em All" Trailer

In other Black Dahlia Murder news, the band recently revealed their plans to play their first show following Strnad's death. The group will take over Detroit's St. Andrews Music Hall on Oct. 28, with the band welcoming back founding member Brian Eschbach on vocals and Ryan Knight on guitar. They'll join the longtime band members Max Lavelle, Alan Cassidy and Brandon Ellis for a show celebrating the life and legacy of Strnad.