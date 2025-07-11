Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have responded with a cease and desist request after their music was recently used in a U.S. Department of Homeland Security promotional video.

The clip in question is currently featured on the Department of Homeland Security's social media accounts. It starts with images of helicopters and a voice over quoting a bible verse about the lord asking who shall he send before Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's cover of "God's Gonna Cut You Down" comes in. The clip continues to show personnel in surveillance coverage before showing the emblem of U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the voice-over volunteering themselves to take part.

The track itself was initially recorded for use in the Netflix miniseries A Man in Full.

What Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Said in Response to Their Song Usage

Not only did Black Rebel Motorcycle Club broach the improper usage of the song with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, they publicly made their thoughts known in sharing the letter sent through their social media.

It reads as follows:

To: U.S. Department of Homeland Security

From: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club It has come to our attention that the Department of Homeland Security is improperly using our recording of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” in your latest propaganda video. It’s obvious that you don’t respect Copyright Law and Artist Rights any more than you respect Habeas Corpus and Due Process rights, not to mention the separation of Church and State per the US Constitution. For the record, we hereby order @dhsgov to cease and desist the use of our recording and demand that you immediately pull down your video. Oh, and go f... yourselves, -BRMC

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club in 2025

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will be back out on the road in September. The band kicks off a fall tour with support from Mein and Humanist on select dates beginning Sept. 20 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif.

After their U.S. tour concludes on Oct. 25 in San Francisco, the group will pack up and head to the U.K. and Europe in November and December for dates with Night Beats. The trek runs Nov. 18 through Dec. 17.

All dates and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.