Rock Band Got ‘Really Weird’ Reply From U.S. Homeland Security After Cease + Desist Letter

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's Robert Levon Been has revealed that after they called out U.S. Homeland Security for unauthorized usage of their cover of "God's Gonna Cut You Down" in a recruitment ad, the band received a "really weird" reply concerning their public "cease and desist" request.

Speaking with NME, the co-vocalist and bassist shared what happened in the aftermath of the group calling out Homeland Security publicly and he added that he hopes telling the tale will encourage others to speak out when something similar happens to them.

How Did Homeland Security Respond to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's Cease and Desist?

Been said of the initial infraction to NME, “We just wanted to let people know what was happening, because you shouldn’t let [the government] constantly get away with whatever the fuck they want. It’s illegal. They are breaking the law constantly and using a lot of different artists’ property that shouldn’t be exploited. We were just acknowledging that it was crossing the line and it’s wrong."

He went on to share, “I actually wanted to have a follow-up post about what they wrote to us from their supposed-legal side, because the administration sent this reply that sounded like an ex-girlfriend. It didn’t sound like a legal [reply] or anything official. It was this really weird message like, ‘Don’t bother us with your complaints. You got attention and media from just being associated with us, and so you should be grateful.’ And this is from the homeland legal department!"

“The next response would’ve been to say, ‘We’ll see you in court then,'" shares Been, but ultimately he credits platforms such as Instagram and Facebook for removing the Homeland Security post after learning of the unauthorized song usage. "[They] acted more professionally than the actual government itself, which is bizarre."

In reflection, Been says, “What I wanted was for more bands and organizations to know that if you actually get through to the final boss stage, it’s just a complete joke. It’s just all smoke and mirrors. I knew that in theory, but actually seeing it from the horse’s mouth, it was bonkers. It brings it down to size. It’s not as intimidating as what they want you to believe. That’s all I would like people to know. If bands get fucked with or anything like this happens to and they feel too scared to say anything, you shouldn’t. Take them, take them to the mat all the way.”

What Caused the Initial Dispute Between Black Rebel Motorcycle Club + Homeland Security?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued what amounted to a recruitment ad. The clip in question started with images of helicopters and a voice over quoting a bible verse about the lord asking who shall he send before Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's cover of "God's Gonna Cut You Down" comes in. The clip continues to show personnel in surveillance coverage before showing the emblem of U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the voice-over volunteering themselves to take part.

The track itself was initially recorded for use in the Netflix miniseries A Man in Full.

Not only did Black Rebel Motorcycle Club broach the improper usage of the song with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, they publicly made their thoughts known in sharing the letter sent through their social media.

It read as follows:

To: U.S. Department of Homeland Security

From: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club It has come to our attention that the Department of Homeland Security is improperly using our recording of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” in your latest propaganda video. It’s obvious that you don’t respect Copyright Law and Artist Rights any more than you respect Habeas Corpus and Due Process rights, not to mention the separation of Church and State per the US Constitution. For the record, we hereby order @dhsgov to cease and desist the use of our recording and demand that you immediately pull down your video. Oh, and go f... yourselves, -BRMC

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are currently in the midst of a special tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Howl album. Having toured the U.S. earlier this fall, the group is currently concluding the year with shows in Europe and the U.K. Ticketing information on the remaining dates can be found through the group's website.