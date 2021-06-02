Black Stone Cherry Co-Founding Bassist Jon Lawhon Exits the Band

Black Stone Cherry will be down one familiar face when they return to the road as the band has announced that longtime bassist Jon Lawhon (pictured middle right) has decided to take "an indefinite sabbatical" from the group.

Lawhorn is one of the core four members of the group who initially formed in 2001. He's been with the band through seven studio albums, two EPs and two live releases, most recently playing on 2020's The Human Condition album.

The band issued a statement on the matter via their social media that reads as follows:

To all of our amazing fans, It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Jon Lawhon has decided to take an indefinite sabbatical from music and touring for personal reasons. As such, Jon will be stepping down as a member of Black Stone Cherry. We love Jon, we wish him all the best in all his future endeavors and will cherish the memories and legacy we've built with him over 20 years as a band. We ask that you please respect Jon and the band's privacy regarding this matter. In the meantime, we can't wait to play more rockin' Black Stone Cherry shows in 2021 and onward! Please stay on the look-out for new shows announcing near you! Sincerely, Black Stone Cherry

While it certainly seems as though Black Stone Cherry are anxious to return to the road after being relegated to a livestream performance over the course of the pandemic, it has not yet been revealed who will handle bass duties within the group when they return to the stage. According to their tour schedule, the band is next set to play this Saturday (June 5) in Barnardsville, North Carolina. Stay up to date with their touring here.

The Human Condition was released last October, with the group issuing the songs "Again," "Ringin in My Head" and "In Love With the Pain."