Black Stone Cherry are gearing up to release their upcoming album — The Human Condition— this week, and to celebrate its arrival they'll be performing a special livestream concert for fans. We’re teaming up with them for a special giveaway, which you can learn more about below.

LIVE FROM THE SKY — which will be filmed live from the The SKyPAC in Bowling Green, KY. — will take place at 8pm EST this Friday (Oct. 30). We are giving away five prize packs, which each include a ticket to the event along with a gift basket from sponsor Black Bear Energy.

Each gift basket has a retail value of $24.95 and includes two strawberry-lemon flavored B12 energy drinks, one B12 energy spray, stickers and a coupon. Who couldn't use a little extra energy in 2020, right?

The contest runs from today (Oct. 26) through Oct. 28 at 6pm EST. Winners will be notified on Oct. 29. The virtual concert will take place on Oct. 30 — the day of The Human Condition's release.

For more details on the livestream or to purchase tickets head here, and check out the trailer below.

Black Stone Cherry "LIVE FROM THE SKY" Trailer