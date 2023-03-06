It's the rock show to end all rock shows.

Blink-182 are finally back together—we're talking Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge—and they're hitting the road for a massive world tour.

And we want you to be there.

Not only do we want to send you and a friend to Blink's show on July 10 in Tampa, Fla., but we will make sure you have the time of your life. So yeah, we're going to hook you up with a hotel on the beach. Oh, and so you don't have to worry about all the small things, you'll get $500 in spending cash, too.

We don't know what surprises Blink have in store this year, but we do know this will be one of the most talked-about tours for a long, long time.

Are you feeling this yet?

Here's what you could win:

Two tickets to see Blink-182 in concert on Monday, July 10th, at Amalie Arena in sunny Tampa, Florida

Roundtrip airfare for two to Tampa

Two-night hotel stay

$500 in spending money

Want to get in to win?

Listen for the codes you need to enter below on weekdays starting Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 24. You can also gain additional entries by following the prompts to get social with us.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. One winner will be selected on Monday, March 27, 2023. Prize is provided by Sony Music.*

Blink-182's Travis Barker Through The Years Travis Barker of Blink-182 pictures