Take a look at this blink-182 LEGO set, which is a replica of their "All The Small Things" music video.

The band's music video for "All The Small Things" has over 300 million views on YouTube and is the most successful track from Enema of the State, which went 5x platinum.

The LEGO set includes all members of the band, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and there's also a private jet, Banana Dude, Angry Man, No Clothes Dude and a dog in the set too, just like the music video.

According to LEGO, the set is "based on the hit 'All The Small Things' and the classic mockery of the boy bands at the time, from the album Enema of the State, the album was an enormous success selling 15 million copies worldwide!".

blink-182's music video for "All The Small Things" was shot at the Van Nuys Airport and at Santa Monica State Beach. There are tons of parodies in the video that poke fun at the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera among others.

The set is on the LEGO Ideas page, which allows users to submit their own ideas which then could be turned into potential LEGO sets. The sets are then sold commercially and the original designer receives 1 percent of the royalties. At press time, there were 94 supporters of this blink-182 LEGO set.

You can see the blink-182 LEGO set below and watch the inspiration for the set too.

blink-182 "All The Small Things" LEGO Set

blink-182 LEGO Set is a Replica of "All The Small Things" Video LEGO loading...

blink-182 LEGO Set is a Replica of "All The Small Things" Video LEGO loading...

Watch the Inspiration for the blink-182 "All The Small Things" LEGO Set