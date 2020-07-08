Blink-182's Mark Hoppus performed part of his band's hit 1997 single "Dammit" using the virtual guitar in PlayStation 4's The Last of Us Part II this week. And he was streaming his gameplay to Twitch while doing so.

Luckily, at least one gamer captured the moment for posterity. It happened Monday (July 6) when the Blink-182 singer and bassist started strumming the chords of "Dammit" using the in-game Taylor 314CE acoustic guitar. It's The Last of Us protagonist Ellie's axe in the world of the action-adventure game.

Watch Hoppus virtually dust off Blink-182's "Dammit" in the video down toward the bottom of this post.

The musician managed to reel off the first few stanzas of the pop-punk classic about young love and coming of age before he stumbled on the final words to the tune's first verse. "Wait, how [do] the lyrics go?" Hoppus beseeched viewers in a mock-urgent tone. "What's the next line?"

He's not the only one to perform some nostalgic music on the guitar within the popular video game sequel released last month. Players have also recreated The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" and Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters," among others, as Guitar World reported.

"Dammit" is the song that first put Blink-182 on many listeners' radar. The second single from the band's Dude Ranch album, it reached No. 11 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart (then called Modern Rock Tracks) in March 1998. At the time, an accompanying music video also attracted attention.

But who would have guessed that, over two decades later, one of the tune's creators would bust out the number while playing a video game? It turns out that Hoppus keeps a finger firmly on the pulse of entertainment culture, and that seems to include perusing the lastest releases for Sony's PS4.

Is this growing up?

Mark Hoppus Playing Blink-182's "Dammit" in The Last of Us Part II