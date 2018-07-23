Blink-182's summer plans got detoured a little bit while drummer Travis Barker received treatment for blood clots, but Barker has kept fans in the loop on his recovery and it is apparently going well enough for the band to book a new leg of tour dates.

Primarily centered in the Midwest and East Coast, the two-week tour kicks off Sept. 12 in Moorhead, Minn., and runs through a Sept. 25 finale in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The run of dates also includes the band's appearance at the 2018 Riot Fest in Chicago. State Champs will provide support on a majority of the dates.

"Stoked to head out for this little run. Tickets on sale Friday at blink182.com," revealed the band in announcing the tour.

Blink-182 will resume their "Kings of the Weekend" Las Vegas residency in October and November. See all of their scheduled dates here.

Blink-182 September 2018 Tour Dates

Sept. 12 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Meadow

Sept. 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest*

Sept. 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Sept. 17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Sept. 18 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Sept. 20 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sept. 21 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock

Sept. 22 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center*

Sept. 24 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Arena

Sept. 25 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Cove

* no State Champs

