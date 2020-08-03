Blink-182 + The Used Lead 2021 Four Chord Music Fest

2020 may be a washout for music festival going, but it's good to have something to look forward to. With that in mind, organizers of the Four Chord Music Fest have announced their 2021 bill, with Blink-182 and The Used leading the way.

The day-long music festival is booked for Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Wild Things Park in Pittsburgh (Washington), Pa. Other acts on the bill include State Champs, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, the Ataris, Hit the Lights, Sleep on It, Eternal Boy, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, Fortune Cove and Look Out Loretta.

Blink-182 released their Nine album last fall. Meanwhile, The Used issued their Heartwork album back in April, reuniting them with early era producer John Feldmann.

Ticketing, VIP packages and additional info on the 2021 edition of Four Chord Music Fest can be found here.

Four Chord Music / Drusky Entertainment Present