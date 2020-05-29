Bob Kulick (KISS / Meat Loaf / WWE) Dead at 70

KISS / Meat Loaf / Lou Reed musician and collaborator Bob Kulick has died at age 70. The news was confirmed by his brother Bruce via social media.

Kulick’s discography features guitar work on KISS’ Alive II, Paul Stanley, Unmasked and Killers; Meat Loaf’s Bad Attitude and Live (at Wembley); Lou Reed's Coney Island Baby; W.A.S.P.'s The Crimson Idol and Still Not Black Enough; Michael Bolton’s self-titled album, Doro’s Calling the Wild; and Ripper Owens’ Play My Game.

The musician played guitar on WWE Superstar Triple H’s iconic entrance music, “The Game,” which also features Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister. Kulick also composed the track “Sweet Victory” for the SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Band Geeks.” The song was also featured during the Halftime Show for Super Bowl LIII.

Bruce Kulick writes, “I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time.”

We’d like to offer our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Bob Kulick. Rest in power.