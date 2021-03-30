Bodom After Midnight, the band formed by now late vocalist and guitarist Alexi Laiho after the 2019 dissolution of Children of Bodom, have released the new song "Paint the Sky With Blood" off the forthcoming EP of the same name.

The track is everything Bodom fans old and new could possibly expect — Laiho's banshee wail and gritty, confrontational lyrics, electrified, hyper-melodic guitar playing, and even shades of black metal that hadn't been overtly present within Children of Bodom over the last 20-plus years.

"Paint the Sky With Blood" is a bittersweet consolation prize that comes three months after Laiho's death, with one more original song, "Payback's a Bitch," as well as a cover of Dissection's "Where Dead Angels Lie," that total the remainder of Laiho's life's work, still ahead.

"Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish," said the band's surviving members. "Needless to say, we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and to unleash it the way he wanted it. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself."

Bodom After Midnight, "Paint the Sky With Blood" Lyrics

Wake up quick at about midnightBloodshot eyes and down for a fight

Calm down, tune out while you read my rights

Can’t take it no more, please hit the lights

And put your fuckin' clothes on

Second that notion What do you say? What did you expect?

The B-A-M’s in full effect

A couple of things you left unchecked

We’ll kick you in the face and take your self respect

So put your fuckin' clothes on

Second that notion My three Erinyes (Furies)

I need you tonight

Please forgive me...

For what I’ve done Alecto - end their page

Megaera - with your sweet rage

Tilphoesia - hits you like a flash flood

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

So count your stars

Alecto - end their page

Megaera - with your sweet rage

Thilphoseia - paint the sky with blood

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

The Paint the Sky With Blood EP is set to arrive on April 23 on Napalm Records. Pre-order your copy here and view the artwork and track listing beneath the video player.

Alexi Laiho died on Dec. 29, 2020 and his cause of death was attributed to "alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas connective tissue." He also had a "cocktail of painkiller, opioids and insomnia medication in his system."

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Bodom After Midnight, Paint the Sky With Blood EP Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Paint The Sky With Blood"

02. "Payback’s A Bitch"

03. "Where Dead Angels Lie" (Dissection Cover)