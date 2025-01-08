One of Thrash’s ‘Big 4′ Bands to Play Bonnaroo for First Time Ever

The 2025 edition of Bonnaroo will be getting a metal injection courtesy of one of thrash's "Big 4" bands, as Megadeth are set to join the lineup for the first time ever.

The veteran metal band will be part of the Friday lineup (June 13) at The Farm in Manchester, Tenn. The annual weekend music festival is set to take place June 12-15 with four days of music and Megadeth represents the most metal of acts on the lineup.

At present, this is only one of two dates booked for the band in 2025 as they continue to work toward a new album. The other is on June 28 at Oslo, Norway's Tons of Rock Festival.

"Join us June 12-15, 2025 in Manchester, TN for Bonnaroo! 4-Day GA Tickets available at guaranteed lowest price tomorrow, 1/9 at 10 AM CT. Prices increase at 11 AM CT," the band noted through their X social media platform.

What Other Rock + Metal Acts Are Playing Bonnaroo 2025?

The Thursday (June 12) lineup is headlined by Luke Combs and Dom Dolla, but rock fans can find Marcus King, Insane Clown Posse, Wilderado and more performing.

On Friday (June 13), Tyler the Creator, John Summit and Glass Animals take center stage, but Megadeth are among the rock and metal contingent with Wallows, Foster the People, Slightly Stoopid, Mannequin Pussy and more set to play.

The Saturday bill (June 14) is led by Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Justice, with Mt. Joy, Beabadoobee, Modest Mouse, Hot Mulligan and Destroy Boys also set to rock out.

Then on Sunday (June 15) to finish things out, Hozier, Vampire Weekend and Queens of the Stone Age head up the festivities with Royel Otis and Bilmuri among the supporting acts.

You can see the full lineup below.

bonnaroo 2025 admat Big Hassle Media loading...

How Do I Get Tickets?

Bonnaroo tickets go on sale tomorrow (Jan. 9) beginning at 10AM CT exclusively via bonnaroo.com. Guaranteed lowest-priced tickets are available during the first hour of sales, from 10AM-11AM CT. 2025 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, and 4-Day Platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan.