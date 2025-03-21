Boomers Vs. Gen X Vs. Millennials Vs. Gen Z – Whose Dad Rock Is the Best?

Of the Boomer, Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z generations, whose dad rock is the best?

Dad rock isn't just '70s and '80s classic rock anymore. It's 2025 and young people consider 2000s bands dad rock. Thus, we've broken dad rock down for every generation and determined which dad rock bands are in the "Big 4" for all of them — Boomer, Gen X, Millennial and, the scariest of all, Gen Z.

Since March Madness is going on right now, we couldn't help ourselves and created a March Dadness bracket tournament. That means YOU get to help vote and determine which dad rock band is the greatest of all time — fhe father of all fathers.

For the tournament, we picked eight dad rock bands for each generational division, bringing the total to 32 bands. We're still in the middle of Round 1 right now, so keep reading to learn how to cast your votes and help us declare the No. 1 Dad Rock band.

READ MORE: Are These 10 Millennial Bands Dad Rock Now?

The Championship Round will take place between April 4 and 7, so there are still a few weeks to go before we have the final result.

March Dadness Tournament — Rounds + Voting

Loudwire's March Dadness tournament will feature a total of five rounds:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

march dadness dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Cast your votes for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time in four head-to-head matchups in each division, directly below.

You can vote once per hour now through March 23 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin.

In the end, you will help crown The Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

BOOMER DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Evening Standard, Stringer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archive, Getty Images / David Redfern, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Gijsbert Hankeroot, Rederns/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Michael Putland, Getty Images / Jack Robinson, Hulton Archive/Getty Images

GEN X DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage, Getty Images / Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Getty Images / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Ebet Roberts, Getty Images / Richard E. Aaron, Redferns / Getty Images

Photo Credit: Fin Costello, Redferns/Getty Images / Paul Natkin, Archive Photos/Getty Images

MILLENNIAL DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta, Getty Images / Frank Micelotta, Getty Images

Photo Credit: J. Shearer, WireImage/Getty Images / YouTube: Creed

Photo Credit: Scott Gries, Getty Images / Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Photo Credit: YouTube: Limp Bizkit / YouTube: Nickelback

GEN Z DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images / Simone Joyner, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe, Stringer/Getty Images / Isaac Brekken, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Santiago Bluguermann, Stringer/Getty Images / Jason Oxenham, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Gina Wetzler, Getty Images/Redferns / Kevin RC Wilson, Loudwire

Thanks for Voting

Thanks for voting in the first round of Loudwire's March Dadness tournament!

Check back on March 24 to see who will advance to Round 2, where you can vote in eight more matchups.

Best Rock Song of Each Year Since 1970 Rock will always continue to roll. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Follow Loudwire on YouTube.