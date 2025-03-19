Are These 10 Millennial Bands Dad Rock Now?

Are these bands millennials are huge fans of considered "dad rock" now?

It's a question every generation's worth of band will face eventually. Unless, that is, the entire world ceases to reproduce, bringing about the demise of our species.

With that firmly ruled out as a possibility as we tickle the feet of nihilism for a moment, it means that, yes, every band becomes dad rock eventually.

We've come to learn that dad rock is really just the rock that was popular during a generation's teenage years. For millennials (people born between 1981 and 1996, by most approximations) puts the teen experience at 1994 through 2010. That's about the entire birth and death cycle of nu-metal, the rise of pop-punk, metalcore's explosion, post-grunge's short-lived period, alt-rock's continued evolution and more.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' Bands of Boomer, Gen X + Millennial Dad Rock

So, no, dad rock isn't just Van Halen, Aerosmith, Eagles, The Rolling Stones and all those other classic rock greats. Really, that's grandpa rock now, isn't it?

In the Loud List video below, we not only name some of the biggest millennial dad rock bands, but look back at interviews from earlier points in their career — as the dads of today remember them back when they were just kids themselves.

Beneath the video, you can vote in 16 matchups from four generations of dad rock bands in Loudwire's March Dadness bracket tournament!

Are These Millennial Bands Dad Rock Now?

Loudwire's March Dadness tournament will feature a total of five rounds:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

dad rock 32 team bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Cast your votes for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time in four head-to-head matchups in each division, directly below.

You can vote once per hour now through March 23 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin.

In the end, you will help crown The Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

BOOMER DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Evening Standard, Stringer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archive, Getty Images / David Redfern, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Gijsbert Hankeroot, Rederns/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Michael Putland, Getty Images / Jack Robinson, Hulton Archive/Getty Images

GEN X DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage, Getty Images / Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Getty Images / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Ebet Roberts, Getty Images / Richard E. Aaron, Redferns / Getty Images

Photo Credit: Fin Costello, Redferns/Getty Images / Paul Natkin, Archive Photos/Getty Images

MILLENNIAL DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta, Getty Images / Frank Micelotta, Getty Images

Photo Credit: J. Shearer, WireImage/Getty Images / YouTube: Creed

Photo Credit: Scott Gries, Getty Images / Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Photo Credit: YouTube: Limp Bizkit / YouTube: Nickelback

GEN Z DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images / Simone Joyner, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe, Stringer/Getty Images / Isaac Brekken, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Santiago Bluguermann, Stringer/Getty Images / Jason Oxenham, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Gina Wetzler, Getty Images/Redferns / Kevin RC Wilson, Loudwire

Thanks for Voting

Thanks for voting in the first round of Loudwire's March Dadness tournament!

Check back on March 24 to see who will advance to Round 2, where you can vote in eight more matchups.