Will Bradley Cooper Prove Eddie Vedder Wrong With ‘A Star Is Born’?

It's not easy to put your stamp on a classic, much less a classic that has been remade several times, but actor Bradley Cooper is attempting to do so with his directorial debut in the upcoming film A Star Is Born. Making sure he gets it as right as possible, Cooper turned to Pearl Jam vocalist Eddie Vedder for some advice in helping his character Jackson Maine seem believable as a rocker.

Cooper told Yahoo Entertainment during the film's Toronto press junket, "I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions, and he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings."

However, while Vedder helped him capture the character he wanted to portray onscreen, Cooper says he's not sure that Vedder was fully on board with his ambitious decision to take on the film. “He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie,” Cooper laughed. “He was like, ‘What? Bro, don’t do that.’"

Cooper says Vedder not only helped with his stage presence but also offered advice on the songs being written for the film.

Look for Cooper, alongside Lady Gaga, in A Star Is Born, opening Oct. 5 and catch the trailer for the movie below.

A Star Is Born Trailer

