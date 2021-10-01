Brandi Carlile Wants to Continue Singing for Soundgarden

Since Chris Cornell's untimely death in 2017, Soundgarden haven't publicly discussed any plans to continue forward without him. But vocalist Brandi Carlile, who's tackled some songs with the band, wants to continue singing for them and insisted she would make the time to do a tour.

“I am such a Chris Cornell fan,” Carlile told Rolling Stone during an upcoming episode of their Music Now podcast. "I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us.”

The singer expressed her adoration for Cornell at the 2019 I Am the Highway Tribute concert, where she performed renditions of Audioslave's "Like a Stone," Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike" and Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" — which she played with surviving members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd.

According to her discussion with Rolling Stone, she wasn't initially scheduled to sing "Black Hole Sun," but did after another performer bailed on the event. “I was like, ‘Not only can I do it, but, like, I’m there. And I don’t need lyrics. I got this,'" she recalled of the night.

She continued her Soundgarden appreciation by recording covers of "Black Hole Sun" as well as "Searching With My Good Eye Closed," from their 1991 album Badmotorfinger, with the band last year. The release was titled A Rooster Says, and was part of the 2020 Record Store Day collection.

In August, Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd joined Carlile onstage during her show in Seattle to play the two songs together, which marked the first time the trio played live together in their home state since Cornell's death.

Ultimately, Carlile assured that if she were given the opportunity to go on tour with Soundgarden, she would take it. “I would make the time,” she said, adding that she'd take her longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth with her.

Again — Soundgarden haven't officially stated whether or not they plan to continue without Cornell. But, Cameron did say that they aren't over and done with. Alice in Chains were able to carry on, perhaps Soundgarden can in the future, too.

Soundgarden + Brandi Carlile, "Searching With My Good Eye Closed"