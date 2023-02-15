Breaking Benjamin + Bush Announce Spring 2023 Tour With Another Day Dawns

Breaking Benjamin and Bush have shared the stage multiple times in recent years and it appears to be working for them, as the two acts will once again hit the road together this spring. A new leg of tour dates has been announced that will kick off in late April and keep them on the road through much of May.

Breaking Benjamin have been relatively quiet on the new music front, last releasing their Ember album in 2018 and following that with the Aurora album in 2020 that featured reimagined versions of some of their most popular songs.

Bush, meanwhile, dropped The Art of Survival album last October, featuring the songs "More Than Machines" and "Heavy Is the Ocean," so the new dates will give them a chance to dig deeper into the most recent record.

Joining the two bands on the run will be Another Day Dawns, who most recently wrapped a series of dates with Sevendust and Nonpoint.

The trek officially starts April 26 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, wrapping up almost a month later on May 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. All cities, dates and venues can be seen below.

Fan Club First tickets and VIP packages are available now, while the general on-sale will start this Friday (Feb. 17) at 10AM local time. Visit Breaking Benjamin's website for ticketing info.

Breaking Benjamin / Bush / Another Day Dawns 2023 Tour Dates

April 26 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues *

April 28 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center **

April 29 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center **

May 02 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 03 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

May 05 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

May 06 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 08 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

May 10 - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

May 11 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

May 13 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center

May 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

May 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Van Andel Arena

May 18 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 20 - Lexington, Ky. @ Lexington Center - Rupp Arena

May 21 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Center Arena

May 23 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ University of Tennessee Thompson - Boling Arena

** BREAKING BENJAMIN only

* BREAKING BENJAMIN and ANOTHER DAY DAWNS only

breaking benjamin, bush, another day dawns Facebook: Breaking Benjamin loading...