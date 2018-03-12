Breaking Benjamin Book Spring 2018 Tour Dates Ahead of Summer Run

Breaking Benjamin will be on one of summer's biggest tours, but they're not waiting until that run to get out and support their Ember album. The band has booked a brief run that lasts just shy of a month to get the ball rolling.

The tour starts April 25 in Richmond, Va., and runs through their Rock on the Range performance in late May, with a number of other festivals booked during that time as well. The days that are solely Breaking Benjamin headline shows will also feature support from veteran rockers 10 Years.

Ticketing for the Breaking Benjamin starts tomorrow (March 13) at 10AM local time beginning with the pre-sales. The general admission on sale starts March 16. See all of the stops for the run listed below.

As previously stated, Breaking Benjamin will also be busy this summer, co-headlining dates with Five Finger Death Punch. Their summer tour package also includes Grammy-nominated rockers Nothing More and the buzzworthy band Bad Wolves. Stay up to date with all of the band's touring here.

Breaking Benjamin's new album Ember, which features the current hit "Red Cold River," is due April 13.

Breaking Benjamin Spring 2018 Tour Dates

April 25 - Richmond, Va. @ The National *

April 26 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues *

April 28 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

April 29 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Fort Rock

May 3 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal *

May 5 - Concord, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion

May 7 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works *

May 9 - Springfield, Mo. @ Shrine Mosque *

May 11 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District *

May 12 - Somerset, Wis. @ Northern Invasion

May 15 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre *

May 16 - Clive, Iowa @ 7 Flags Event Center *

May 18-20 - Columbus, Ohio @ Rock on the Range

* with 10 Years