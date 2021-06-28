Bane’s Brendan ‘Stu’ Maguire Has Died

Bane bassist Brendan ‘Stu’ Maguire has died after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The news was shared by Sunny Singh of hate5six earlier today (June 28) accompanied by a video of Bane’s farewell show in 2016.

Maguire was a member of Bane for roughly six years beginning in the mid-2000s. His playing can be heard on various Bane releases including the Boston 6:58pm and Los Angeles 3:58pm EPs. Stu also worked with Dropkick Murphys and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones and had a 2021 fundraiser booked for him headlined by Bouncing Souls, Sick of It All, H2O and more. The ‘We’re With Stu’ event is scheduled to take place July 2.

Maguire passed away from pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a wife and two daughters.

“Last night, June 27, 2021, Brendan Stu Maguire of Bane/Reach the Sky passed away surrounded by friends, family and bandmates,” Sunny Singh posted. “I never shared this. This was moments after Bane played their final note. When I think of this band I think about how deeply they all love each other. It showed in their music and it showed in them as people. I’m with Stu forever.”

For Stu.

Tickets are still available for the ‘We’re With Stu’ benefit in Boston. Loudwire would like to offer its deepest condolences to Stu’s family and loved ones.