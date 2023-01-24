Rock fans immediately started reacting after lead singer Brendon Urie announced the breakup of his longtime pop-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, in a statement he shared to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

In his message, the singer revealed that the group best known for their 2006 emo favorite "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" would complete a final tour.

Meanwhile, response to the sudden announcement is running the gamut among fans. "Panic at the disco breaking up has me so confused as they were my favorite band for so long," one fan expressed on Twitter. Yet, I "have never smiled to myself so much in my life…panic at the disco is dead," another added.

"A journey must end for a new one to begin," Urie said Tuesday. "I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! at the Disco will be no more."

He added, "Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."

Panic! At the Disco's final tour kicks off Feb. 20 in Europe.

See more fan reactions below.

Fans React to the News of Panic! at the Disco's Disbandment - Jan. 24, 2023