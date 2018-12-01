Bring Me the Horizon Release Statement on Fan Who Died at Show

Bring Me the Horizon have released a statement confirming the death of a fan who passed away during their show last night (Nov. 30) at Alexandra Palace in London.

Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We will comment further in due course.

The venue, Alexandra Palace, also released a statement.

A medical incident occurred at last night’s Bring Me The Horizon concert. Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual's family and we would like to express our deepest sympathy to them. We hope you can appreciate we cannot provide any further comment at this time.

SHVPES frontman Griffin Dickinson (son of Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson) originally broke the news by sending out two tweets claiming that the fan had died. He has since deleted them. You can read what he said below.

Last night at a BMTH show I saw a kid die. He was carried out by 3 dudes & paramedics tried to resuscitate him to no avail. Please please please look out for people around you. Don’t leave it up for someone else. If someone looks unwell, CHECK on them… 1/2 In any situation, on a tube, at a gig, whatever. I feel like British ‘awkwardness’ gets in the way of helping people. Don’t be afraid to call an ambulance. Don’t act like it ain’t your business. ACT on it. Rest in peace to that dude. Thoughts are with his family rn.

An official cause of death remains unknown. Stay tuned to Loudwire for further updates on the story.