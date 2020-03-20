Bring Me The Horizon Are Working on a New Album

U.K. metallers-turned-pop-rockers Bring Me the Horizon have confirmed that work on the band's seventh album has begun.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the news, frontman Oli Sykes revealed that the band had been working on their new record before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put things on pause. He goes on to detail how "[keyboardist] Jordan Fish and our videographer Brian Cox are traveling down to Sheffield to isolate with me, we are going to continue to write at home and even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record."

Read his update in full:

In addition to confirming that a new album is in the works, Bring Me the Horizon have also shared a new clip shot by their videographer Brian Cox, which details the band's intention to continue to provide fans with video updates while the social distancing measures associated with coronavirus are in place.

In the video, Cox states that “the guys have been at home working on BMTH8, and with the coronavirus spreading they’ve abandoned the studios and they’ve just been working from home remotely. So I’m gonna stay with them and capture them live, and we will bring you regular updates so that you can be involved in the recording process."

Check out the full video below.

It's worth noting that the band are labelling this new LP "BMTH8" despite only having six full-length records out, which probably means that the Sheffield natives consider last year's experimental eight-track record music to listen to..., which featured Halsey, to be their seventh album-proper.

Prior to music to listen to..., Bring Me the Horizon released the album amo at the beginning of 2019. The band currently have a string of festival shows planned for the summer.

