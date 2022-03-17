Over a month ago, Machine Gun Kelly dropped "Emo Girl," a collaborative track featuring Willow and painfully surface level lyrics that pandered directly to emo stereotypes. Mixing things up with an all-too-perfect parody are Cliffdiver, who delivered a cheeky rendition titled "Butt Rock Girl."

The pop-punk/ska group recently announced their new album, Exercise Your Demons, and dropped a music video for the opening track, "New Vegas Bomb" which also featured Skatune Network. It'll be the first from the Tulsa, Oklahoma act, who released EPs in 2018 and 2019, and they're sure to get a nice boost once word begins to travel about their parody exploits.

"When you order MGK featuring Willow on Wish..." says a computerized voice at the top of the minute-long "Butt Rock Girl" video clip, teasing what's to come.

The lyrics here touch on many tropes associated with hard rock/radio rock that is so often branded "butt rock," a term that has grown increasingly nebulous after being derived as a sarcastic term based off a radio advertisement in the late '80s (learn more about butt rock's origin here). Hinder, Theory of a Deadman, Buckcherry, Trapt, Monster energy drinks and Confederate flags all got a shoutout.

The only crime here is that Cliffdiver's parody only covers one verse and not the full song, but beggars can't be choosers and we should all be grateful for the things we have and not lament what else could have been.

After you hit play on the "Butt Rock Girl" video, head further down the page to check out the new single from Cliffdiver and get all the details about their forthcoming album, due May 6 on SideOneDummy Records. Pre-order your copy here.

"Butt Rock Girl" Parody Lyrics / (original "Emo Girl" lyrics)

She screams Hinder in the mirror in her bedroom (Yeah, she's got makeup by the mirror in her bedroom)

Probably hiding a Confederate tattoo (Thigh-high fishnets and some black boots)

Tongue pierced with the cigarette perfume (Nose pierced with the cigarette perfume)

Says Theory of a Dead Man's so cute (Half dead but she still looks so cute - yeah)

She drinks a Monster every night (She is a monster in disguise)

And she knows all the words to the Trapt songs (and she knows all the words to the trap songs)

Took a pic with Buckcherry's guitar tech (Takes pics with a cherry-red lipstick)

She's only hot if you don't talk politics (Says she only dates guys with a big mmm) I fell in love with a butt rock girl (I fell in love with an emo girl)

I'm in love with a butt rock girl (I'm in love with an emo girl)

I fell in love with a butt rock girl (I fell in love with an emo girl)

All I want is a butt rock girl (All I want is an emo girl)

Cliffdiver, "New Vegas Bomb" ft Skatune Network

Cliffdiver, Exercise Your Demons Album Art + Track Listing

1. "New Vegas Bomb" ft. Skatune Network

2. "Who Let the Hawgs Out"

3. "Frankie Muniz Don’t Smoke No Mids"

4. "We Saw the Same Sunset"

5. "Death Is a Wedding (With Eternity)"

6. "Super Saiyan Al Pacino"

7. "Dick Van Yikes"

8. "I Left My Heart At Lemon Lake"

9. "IKEA Strikes Back"