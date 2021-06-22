Alt-grunge rockers Candlebox will release Wolves, their seventh album, in September and have just booked an exhaustive 45-date headlining U.S. tour, which will begin in early August and conclude with two shows featuring the band's original lineup.

The new record has been preceded by two singles — "My Weakness" and "Let Me Down Easy" — and will be the first from Candlebox since they released Disappearing From Airports in 2016. "We didn't stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn't try to stay in our lane, if you will," said singer Kevin Martin about the forthcoming release.

With a chance to get back out on the road in the wake of the pandemic which shuttered live music last year, Candlebox are not wasting the opportunity, criss-crossing the country, starting on Aug. 5 in Louisville, Kentucky. A week's worth of dates will do it for August before a continuous set of stops keeps Candlebox on tour from Sept. 3 through Oct. 24. After that, they will reunite their original lineup for a pair of Seattle gigs in early November.

See the complete list of tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale at 10AM PT on Friday (June 25). Visit the Candlebox website for more info.

Candlebox 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 05 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Aug. 06 – Fort Madison, Iowa @ Riverfest

Aug. 07 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Pageant

Aug. 08 – Fort Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live

Aug. 10 – Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live

Aug. 12 – Three Forks, Mont. @ Rockin’ The Rivers

Aug. 13 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino

Sept. 03 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 04 – Houston, Texas @ KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sept. 05 – Dallas, Texas @ KEGL’s BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 07 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 09 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ South Shore Music Hall

Sept. 10 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock

Sept. 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Whitaker Center

Sept. 12 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Sept. 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary – DTE Amp

Sept. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

Sept. 22 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

Sept. 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Sept. 25 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Sept. 27 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate (formerly Music Farm)

Sept. 28 – Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North

Sept. 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 01 – Orange Park, Fla. @ Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers

Oct. 02 – Tampa, Fla. @ WXTB 98 ROCK FEST – Amalie Arena

Oct. 03 – Fort Meyers, Fla. @ The Ranch

Oct. 05 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Music Hall

Oct. 07 – N. Augusta, S.C. @ SRP Park

Oct. 08 – Fort Walton Beach, Fla. @ The Gulf Okaloosa Island

Oct. 09 – Orlando, Fla. @ WJRR Earthday Birthday – Tinker Field

Oct. 10 – Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Oct. 14 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec

Oct. 15 – Waco, Texas @ The Backyard

Oct. 16 – Cedar Park, Texas @ The Haute Spot

Oct. 17 – Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage Lubbock

Oct. 19 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Oct. 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 23 – Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

Nov. 05 – Seattle, Wash. @ Crocodile (Original Lineup)

Nov. 06 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)