Candlebox Announce 45-Date 2021 U.S. Tour, Reuniting Classic Lineup at Two Shows
Alt-grunge rockers Candlebox will release Wolves, their seventh album, in September and have just booked an exhaustive 45-date headlining U.S. tour, which will begin in early August and conclude with two shows featuring the band's original lineup.
The new record has been preceded by two singles — "My Weakness" and "Let Me Down Easy" — and will be the first from Candlebox since they released Disappearing From Airports in 2016. "We didn't stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn't try to stay in our lane, if you will," said singer Kevin Martin about the forthcoming release.
With a chance to get back out on the road in the wake of the pandemic which shuttered live music last year, Candlebox are not wasting the opportunity, criss-crossing the country, starting on Aug. 5 in Louisville, Kentucky. A week's worth of dates will do it for August before a continuous set of stops keeps Candlebox on tour from Sept. 3 through Oct. 24. After that, they will reunite their original lineup for a pair of Seattle gigs in early November.
See the complete list of tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale at 10AM PT on Friday (June 25). Visit the Candlebox website for more info.
Candlebox 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 05 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Aug. 06 – Fort Madison, Iowa @ Riverfest
Aug. 07 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Pageant
Aug. 08 – Fort Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live
Aug. 10 – Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live
Aug. 12 – Three Forks, Mont. @ Rockin’ The Rivers
Aug. 13 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino
Sept. 03 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
Sept. 04 – Houston, Texas @ KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Sept. 05 – Dallas, Texas @ KEGL’s BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 07 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 09 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ South Shore Music Hall
Sept. 10 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock
Sept. 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Whitaker Center
Sept. 12 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sept. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Sept. 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Sept. 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest
Sept. 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary – DTE Amp
Sept. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Sept. 21 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue
Sept. 22 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
Sept. 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Sept. 25 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Sept. 27 – Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate (formerly Music Farm)
Sept. 28 – Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North
Sept. 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
Oct. 01 – Orange Park, Fla. @ Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers
Oct. 02 – Tampa, Fla. @ WXTB 98 ROCK FEST – Amalie Arena
Oct. 03 – Fort Meyers, Fla. @ The Ranch
Oct. 05 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Music Hall
Oct. 07 – N. Augusta, S.C. @ SRP Park
Oct. 08 – Fort Walton Beach, Fla. @ The Gulf Okaloosa Island
Oct. 09 – Orlando, Fla. @ WJRR Earthday Birthday – Tinker Field
Oct. 10 – Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant
Oct. 14 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec
Oct. 15 – Waco, Texas @ The Backyard
Oct. 16 – Cedar Park, Texas @ The Haute Spot
Oct. 17 – Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage Lubbock
Oct. 19 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Oct. 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
Oct. 23 – Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up
Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre
Nov. 05 – Seattle, Wash. @ Crocodile (Original Lineup)
Nov. 06 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)