On April 16, Cannibal Corpse will unfurl Violence Unimagined, the 15th album in a towering catalog of uncompromising death metal. The first single, "Inhumane Harvest," was released earlier this year and the band has now followed it up with a particularly gory music video that is, expectedly, not safe for work.

"Inhumane Harvest," a song about the highly illegal crime of organ harvesting and trafficking, already painted a vivid picture with the lyrics alone, but the video makes it all exponentially horrifying.

"'Inhumane Harvest' takes a look inside one of organized crime's more sinister activities: the human organ trade. Desperate buyers will pay a high price for a much-needed organ transplant to either save themselves or a loved one from certain death, which makes for a lucrative business in underground crime rings," offered guitarist Rob Barrett.

Watch the new music video toward the bottom of the page.

All the bloodshed and carnage is typical of Cannibal Corpse, but one new element in play here is the addition of guitarist Erik Rutan within the band's full time lineup. In 2018, the Hate Eternal axeman and longtime Cannibal Corpse producer stepped into the live guitarist role in place of Pat O'Brien, who has been absent from the band following a bizarre arrest and ensuing legal troubles.

"I think the most noticeable difference on this record will be the addition of Erik to the band. He wrote three full songs for the record, music and lyrics, and his song writing and guitar playing have added something new, and I think his musical style integrated into ours very well," commented bassist Alex Webster.

"He's a great friend of ours, so on a personal level, he's been a perfect fit, as we knew he would be," Webster continued.

"Beyond that, he's one of the hardest working people I know, in music or otherwise, and he maintains a high energy, positive demeanor in challenging situations where other people might go in a negative direction. This energy and great attitude rubs off on the rest of us as well," he further reflected, adding, "That's really a perfect situation to have when you add someone to a band, or any kind of team: someone who's great at what they do, and also inspires the people around them."

Violence Unimagined drops on April 16 as mentioned earlier on Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copy here.

NSFW: Cannibal Corpse, "Inhumane Harvest" Music Video