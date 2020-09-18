Carcass' new album Torn Arteries may not be coming out in 2020 as originally promised, but the band is at least serving up a four-track EP platter titled Despicable. With "The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue" already out, the shape-shifting death metal unit has now dished out "The Long and Winding Bier Road" as the follow-up in advance of the EP's release.

"Well, the COVID situation has put the release of the new Carcass album on the backburner for the time being," said bassist/vocalist Jeff Walker. "Given that we said there'd be new music in August, we thought it would be cool to have a stop-gap release and let you hear some of the tracks that never quite made the cut. Don't say we never give you anything. Enjoy."

"The Long and Winding Bier Road" draws parallels to Carcass' divisive 1996 record, Swansong, which stood as their last until the comeback record Surgical Steel was released in 2013. This is the more rockin' side of Carcass, though not without those choppy, staccato riffs that keep the band's sound rooted in the extreme.

Listen to the new track below.

Despicable will be released Oct. 30 through Nuclear Blast. Pre-order your copy here.

Carcass, "The Long and Winding Bier Road"

Carcass, Despicable EP Artwork + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue"

02. "The Long And Winding Bier Road"

03. "Under The Scalpel Blade" (album version)

04. "Slaughtered In Soho"