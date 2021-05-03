Catholic Group Attempts to Shut Down Metal Radio Station

A small Catholic group is attempting to shut down legendary rock and metal radio station WSOU. The group, who calls itself Shut Down WSOU, has been staging public protests while claiming the station is promoting Satanism, witchcraft, genocide against Christians and more.

WSOU, broadcast out of New Jersey’s Seton Hall University, has been a home to extreme music since the ‘80s. The student-run station is beloved by metalheads in the New York metro area, especially since the NYC market is dominated by hip-hop, pop and Latin radio.

“The university has bred a perniciously evil subculture at the station that is overtly hostile to Christ – one the university, its Board of Trustees and the Board’s Chair, Cardinal Tobin [Archbishop of Newark] have been unwilling to remove,” Shut Down WSOU write. “By continuing to air this material in New York City and northern New Jersey, America’s largest media market, Seton Hall has made itself once again a disgrace to Christ’s Church and a threat to many young souls inside and outside their university environment.”

Shut Down WSOU have singled out songs by Dimmu Borgir, Myrkur, Whitechapel, Windhand, Satan’s Satyrs, Candlemass, Electric Wizard and Opeth on their website, referring to Dimmu Borgir as an “openly Satanic band.”

The radio station responded, “WSOU's advisory board comprised of WSOU students and alumni along with Seton Hall University clergy and administrators, meets regularly to review the station's content and operating policies and standards. The goal is to ensure that WSOU continues to realize its mission, goals, and long-held operating procedures. Further incorporating and integrating Catholic mission and ministry into WSOU's wide-ranging and popular programming is always a priority."

Shut Down WSOU’s most recent protest took place April 26 outside the entrance to Seton Hall University, later regrouping outside the residence of Cardinal Tobin.