Cattera, a metal band featuring actual cats, have just released their incredible debut single "Hunger of the Beast" for an amazing cause — to benefit a local cat rescue. You can hear the brutal ofFURing down below.

Reformed alley cat Roope-Shakir fronts the feline four-piece, which hails from the literal streets of New York City. That's why 100 percent of the track sales and any additional donations will directly benefit Whiskers-A-GoGo, the Brooklyn non-profit, volunteer-run cat rescue group that got Roope-Shakir off the streets and into his forever home with Fearless Records product manager Anna Mrzyglocki.

It helps to have a mom in the music business, too. (I mean, I guess it helps some cats, my mom has yet to make me famous in metal despite my constant screaming).

"When you come from the streets, you’ve got a lot to say, and a lot of friends to help," Roope-Shakir shared on Instagram. "Luckily I’ve got some industry connects to help me write some hard ass cat metal and spread the word."

But Cattera aren't some poser band.

"I knew Roope-Shakir had star power from the moment he entered my apartment," Mrzyglocki says. "I heard his emotion-filled meows and knew he needed to be the front cat of a metal band. It sparked a passion for A&R I never knew I had. People may think Cattera is just another 'industry plant,' but there's real talent here."

You can get a glimpse of that star power in behind-the-scenes footage below.

In the Studio With Cattera

"I'm stoked to release my first track with CATTERA, as I'm a huge fan of OG animal kingdom metal bands like Hatebeak and Caninus," Roope-Shakir purrs. "I hope I can be an inspiration to all street cats who have something to say."

Grab some catnip and enjoy the riffs below. And don't be cheap. Purchase the track on BandCamp to help keep cats off the streets and follow Cattera on Instagram.

Cattera "Hunger of the Beast"

Cattera "Hunger of the Beast" Single Art

Courtesy of Cattera