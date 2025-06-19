Chained Saint Drop ‘1000 Tons’ of Thrash With Mosh-Ready New Song

Florida thrash upstarts Chained Saint are back with the bruising new single "1000 Tons."

It's the first dose of new music since the release of last year's debut album Blindside, which enjoys a raw, analog production courtesy of Alice in Chains frontman William DuVall.

So far, it's been nothing but upward momentum for the teen group. Their hard-hitting mosher "Animosity" served as the theme song in the WWE 2K24 DLC 4 trailer, they just played at the massive Welcome to Rockville festival in their home state and will hit the stage at the Warped Tour 30th anniversary festival in Orlando this summer. Another two fests — Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life — are on the books too.

That's quite a lot for a band that formed just about three years ago, sweating it out in the garage while writing pummeling riffs inspired by classic and modern day heroes such as Slayer, Metallica and Drain.

"1000 Tons" possesses a decisive hardcore edge, opening with a low-slung riff and gang shouts with a chest-beating "us vs. them" mentality and a natural desire to overcome adversity.

READ MORE: Chained Saint, The Thrash Metal High Schoolers Making a Grab for the Torch - Interview

Speaking about this new song, Chained Saint contend, "'1000 Tons' is about the pressure we all feel in life at times. It’s about feeling the weight of that pressure or the feeling of being oppressed, whether it’s by certain people or life situations in general. It’s also about getting knocked down and getting back up and pushing forward with the attitude that nothing is stopping us from moving past that pressure."

With all that talk about pressure, "1000 Tons" indeed feels like a pressure cooker, riddled with tension that only finds relief in double kick fed moments laced with melody. In other words, it's all quite tense.

Check it out and feel the power rise within you directly below. Keep scrolling to see the lyrics to this new Chained Saint song as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.

Chained Saint, "1000 Tons"

Chained Saint, "1000 Tons" Lyrics

Yeah outa know by now that there’s no stopping us

Yeah outa know by now that there’s no stopping

Yeah outa know by now that there’s no stopping us

Yeah outa know by now that there’s no stopping Hold me down stack the weight

Curse the will to create

Chained to the ground

Always hate discriminate

Full of smoke and mirrors

Tryna bring it all down Tension spilling over

My spirit stands broken

1000 tons of pressure

Weighing on me Yeah outa know by now that there’s no stopping us

Yeah outa know by now that there’s no stopping

Yeah outa know by now that there’s no stopping us

Yeah outa know by now that there’s no stopping 1,000 tons of pressure

Weighing on me No stopping us

No stopping us

No stopping us No stopping us

No stopping us

No stopping us

No stopping us No stopping (No stopping)

No stopping (No stopping)

No stopping (No stopping)

No stopping (No stopping)

Chained Saint 2025 Tour Dates

June 19 — Orlando, Fla.

June 21 — Jacksonville, Fla.

June 24 — Atlanta, Ga.

June 25 — Charlotte, N.C.

June 27 — Washington, D.C.

June 29 — New Kensington, Penn.

July 2 — Ridgewood, N.Y.

July 3 — Cleveland, Ohio

July 7 — Kansas City, Mo.

July 8 — St. Louis, Mo.

July 10 — Houston, Texas

July 11 — Dallas, Texas

July 13 — San Antonio, Texas

Aug. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. #

Aug. 31 — Pryor, Okla. *

Sept. 21 — Louisville, Ky. *

Nov. 15 — Orlando, Fla. *

^ supporting Bastardane

# with Knot(Sic)

* Festival date

Follow Chained Saint

Keep up with everything Chained Saint are doing by following the thrashers on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.