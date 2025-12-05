Chained Saint’s New EP ‘Live at The Whisky A Go Go’ Out Now – Raw + In-Your-Face Thrash

Live at the Whisky A Go Go, the new live EP from rising Florida thrashers Chained Saint, is out now.

The five-track release showcases the young band in an intimate environment, shaking the walls of one of Los Angeles' most historic clubs that saw the rise of Motley Crue, Metallica and so many more.

While Chained Saint also spent 2025 playing big stages at Warped Tour (Orlando), Rocklahoma, Welcome to Rockville and Arizona Bike Week (their Louder Than Life set was canceled due to weather), getting right in the faces of fans at the front of the stage in a club is where raw, aggressive thrash thrives best, which was an equal focus on the band's first-ever tour.

"We love playing in Los Angeles and love playing at the Whisky a Go Go," the band says. "Besides being an iconic venue, it's intimate, and the energy is great. And there's nothing like playing in front of a packed house. We talked about releasing a live EP between the Blindside album and the new music we're releasing early next year. The August 15 show at the Whisky provided the perfect opportunity to show what it's like to see us live. We were also able to capture the set on video, for all of the people who haven't had the opportunity to see us live yet."

The live EP follows "1000 Tons," the new single that was released earlier this year, and the preceding debut LP, Blindside, which was produced by William DuVall (Alice in Chains) and released on Patriark Records.

Experience it for yourself and watch the full live performance directly below.

Chained Saint, Live at the Whisky A Go Go — Full Performance 2025

Chained Saint, Live at the Whisky A Go Go EP — Artwork + Track Listing

chained saint live ep cover Patriark Records loading...

01. "Free Reign"

02. "1000 Tons"

03. "Dark Side of the Cross"

04. "Stronger Than Stone (Blindside)"

05. "Animosity"

Chained Saint are:

Sean Sterling (vocals)

Ethan Kahn (guitar)

Sebastian de Avila (bass)

Cameron Cottrell (drums)

Follow Chained Saint:

Instagram

Spotify

YouTube

Facebook