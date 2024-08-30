Win a Trip to South Florida for the Ultimate VIP Experience with Chained Saint

Ready for the ultimate rockstar experience? Loudwire is hooking you up with a chance to win an unforgettable VIP trip for two to sunny, coastal Ft. Lauderdale where you’ll get to meet, dine and hang out with the band Chained Saint.

But that’s not all—you’ll also be featured in their upcoming music video!

This is your chance to get in on the ground floor of this up-and-coming thrash band in a BIG way!

Get to Know Chained Saint

Founded in South Florida in 2022, Chained Saint features 17-year-old Ethan Kahn on guitar, 18-year-old Sebastian De Avila on bass, 19-year-old Cameron Cottrell on drums and 18-year-old Sean Sterling on vocals.

The teenage thrash group's raw and old school sound even caught the attention of Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall, who worked with Chained Saint and produced their debut album, Blindside.

With an obvious affinity for '80s legends such as Slayer and Metallica, the group kept things retro with analog recording (yes, a band of teenagers tracked on tapes!). No computers were involved at all.

It's certainly a statement of intent, remaining faithful to the tried and true sound of thrash's formative years, while keeping a watchful eye on some modern acts in the scene as well.

Here's What You Could Win

One Grand Prize winner gets the trip of a lifetime which includes:

Roundtrip airfare for two to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Two-night luxury hotel stay

Dinner with Chained Saint

Special appearance in Chained Saint's upcoming music video

Here's How You Enter the Sweepstakes

Use the links below to enter the sweepstakes; the more you follow, share and subscribe, the more entries you can earn!

Contest entry is open now (Aug. 30, 2024) through 11:59PM on Friday, Sept. 13.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous 48 states at least 21 years old at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected on Monday September 16 from all eligible entries received. Prize is provided by Patriark Records.*

