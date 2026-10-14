Two days after releasing a new EP with Chained Saint, 19-year-old guitarist Ethan Kahn found himself playing alongside one of thrash metal’s most influential bands.

On Oct. 11, Kahn joined Brazilian metal legends Sepultura at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City for “Propaganda,” trading riffs alongside guitarist Andreas Kisser during the band’s Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour. The performance was a striking meeting of generations, and a major milestone for the young Florida musician.

It also arrived at a pivotal moment for Chained Saint, whose new five-song EP, Rise to Fall, had dropped just 48 hours earlier.

Sepultura Perform "Propaganda" With Chained Saint's Ethan Kahn in Mexico City

Chained Saint Turn Up the Intensity on Rise to Fall EP

Released October 9 via Patriark Records, Rise to Fall finds Chained Saint sharpening the sound introduced on their 2024 debut, Blindside, an analog-recorded album produced by Alice in Chains vocalist William DuVall. The new material pushes further into the overlap between old-school thrash, hardcore aggression, and heavy, crowd-moving grooves.

“Snakeskin” opens with jagged riffs and a confrontational charge, while “Drive” accelerates into a Bay Area-inspired attack with sharp tempo shifts and explosive guitar work. “Punk” wastes even less time: a 1:52 burst of anger aimed at someone who talks big but proves false when it counts.

Guitarist Ethan Kahn anchors the EP with razor-sharp riffing, intricate rhythms and crushing grooves, blending classic thrash influences with the raw aggression of modern hardcore.

Drummer Cameron Cottrell drives the EP with explosive precision, blending relentless thrash tempos, punishing grooves and the signature drum intro of “Uncrowned.”

“Uncrowned” adds a defiant, anthemic streak, with a distinctive drum introduction and a message of refusing to be held down. It also marks the first Chained Saint song whose complete lyrics were written by vocalist Sean Sterling. The riff-driven title track closes the EP with themes of conflict, resilience, and reclaiming control.

The five songs feel more focused without sanding off the raw edges. Speed and precision matter, but so does the groove, the kind of impact that makes a riff hit harder in a packed room. The EP was self-produced by the band alongside Rob Roy at Power Station Studios.

As Chained Saint put it, “There’s thrash, hardcore and groove all living in the same place.” On Rise to Fall, that combination sounds increasingly like their own identity.

Chained Saint's Rise to Fall EP artwork and track listing can be viewed below. The new collection is out now to purchase. Stay up to date with the band's touring and ticketing information via their website. Check out some of their recent live photos at the bottom of this post.

Chained Saint, Rise to Fall EP + Artwork

Rise To Fall EP"/>Patriark Records. chained saint rise to fall ep

1. "Snakeskin"

2. "Drive"

3. "Punk"

4. "Uncrowned"

5. "Rise to Fall"

Editorial Playlists and Liquid Metal Support

The band’s recent singles have attracted attention beyond the stage. Spotify featured “Snakeskin” on All New Metal and “Punk” on New Blood, while “Uncrowned” appeared in its New Music Friday feed. Apple Music also selected “Uncrowned” for Best New Songs and New in Metal.

SiriusXM Liquid Metal has continued playing “Snakeskin” since its August release, with 71 spins tracked through October 13 by xmplaylist. “Uncrowned” made its Liquid Metal debut on October 12, bringing another song from the EP into the channel’s programming.

Chained Saint, "Punk"

A Summer of European Stages

That growing exposure follows an eventful summer across Europe and the UK. Chained Saint played shows with Slaughter to Prevail and appeared at major festivals including Bloodstock Open Air, Alcatraz, Leyendas del Rock and Dynamo Metalfest. In September, they took their live show to the main stage at Louder Than Life in Louisville.

The band’s maturity comes through on Rise to Fall: the riffs are tight, the arrangements hit fast and the songs leave room for the physical energy of a live crowd. It is the sound of a young band learning what works onstage and bringing that force back into the studio.

Patriark Records./ Kallum Colquhoun chained saint 2026

A New Generation of Thrash

Sepultura helped define the sound that inspired generations of metal musicians. Watching Kahn play “Propaganda” with Kisser during the band’s farewell tour makes that connection tangible: a younger guitarist stepping onto the same stage as one of the architects of the music he grew up with.

For Chained Saint, the moment arrives alongside a new EP, growing playlist and radio support, and a string of major festival performances. With Rise to Fall, they are not simply looking backward to their influences, they’re beginning to carve out a sound of their own.

Rise to Fall is available now on major streaming platforms through Patriark Records.

Follow Chained Saint: Instagram | Spotify | YouTube

Chained Saint Live

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Courtesy of Chained Saint chained saint

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Courtesy of Chained Saint chained saint

Courtesy of Chained Saint Chained Saint

This editorial is presented by Patriark Records.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.